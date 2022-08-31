FIRST ALERT- Pleasant Thursday, more humidity for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of sunshine and drier air for Thursday, then southern flow comes in Friday and increases humidity and brings showers.

First Alert Headlines:

Lows tonight are down to 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Humidity is lower for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday the moisture increases and we see a 40% chance of some scattered showers and storms.

Expect mid 80s and a 30% chance of rain and storms Sunday.

We have three systems we are watching in the tropics.

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got a few clouds tonight with lows in the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.

High pressure to the north will bring some drier air to the region Thursday. Highs are in the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies.

Friday that same high pressure moves east and starts to bring in more humidity for the region from the south. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

There’s a 40% chance of rain and storms Saturday as the moisture continues to increase from the south. Lows are down to 71 and highs reach the mid 80s.

The southern flow sticks with us Sunday and we continue to see chances of rain and storms, chances are near 30% for the afternoon.

Labor Day we see a 50% chance of rain and storms as an upper level system moves over the region. Lows are down into the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has an 80% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 60% chance in the next 48 hours. Right now it’s moving WNW at 6mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. The models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.

A wave is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a 50% chance of developing in the next 5 days into a depression or storm. There’s also a disturbance in the subtropical Atlantic that has an 80% chance of developing in the next 5 days, conditions are favorable for some development so it’s another area to watch!

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and less humidity with highs around 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs around 90 and more humid.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and a humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid.

Labor Day: 50% chance of showers and storms with highs are in the mid 80s.

