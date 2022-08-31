SkyView
Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.

Wayne Gugliemetty has been charged with one count of animal cruelty, according to officials.

Investigators say the dog’s owner had been in the restaurant and left the dog in his car with the vehicle still running.

The owner told investigators he noticed his dog had escaped the car, and he began looking for the animal until about 1:30 a.m.

While the owner was searching for his dog, he says he received calls about a dog being shot in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Investigators were able to collect witness statements and determine the dog was shot in the parking lot, and the body was disposed of by Gugliemetty.

Since the incident, officials say the dog’s body has been recovered by the owner.

