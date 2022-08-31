Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career.

LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.

The Jean Griswold Foundation launched its scholarship program to award qualified caregivers across the United States, with scholarship money to pursue a career in a care-related field.

Robinson was awarded the scholarship after caring for both of her parents before they passed away. She was able to complete her CNA training, and now, Robinson is one step closer to becoming a registered nurse.

