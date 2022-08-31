Bosch to create over 300 jobs with new expansion in Anderson Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bosch announced a $200 million investment to expand operations in Anderson County and create 350 new jobs.

The Bosch facility will be located at 4421 SC Highway 81 in Anderson and will be the company’s first production operation of fuel cell technology in the United States. The fuel cell stacks produced will drive hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks in the next few years.

The company said the expansion includes capital upgrades to the Anderson campus, where an estimated 147,000 square feet of floor space will be developed to manufacture the fuel cell stacks, as well as support clean room and climate-controlled environments required for quality-critical processes. Fuel cell stack production is planned for 2026.

“Helping Bosch to be among the first to commercialize fuel cell stack production in the U.S. speaks to the strength of our manufacturing industry and workforce,” said Governor McMaster. “We are grateful for Bosch’s commitment to our state and look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

Anyone interested in joining the Bosch team should visit the company’s career page.

MORE NEWS: Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.