Lexington Medical Center bomb threat under investigation, building evacuated

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center’s Public Safety Department are currently investigating a reported bomb threat.

According to officials, a phone call came into a physician’s practice in Lexington Park 2, located at 146 East Hospital Drive in West Columbia.

The building has been evacuated while the building is searched.

“We’re working to ID persons of interest as part of our ongoing response,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Capt. Adam Myrick said.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

