Awareness: local woman creates Black culture-themed board games honoring ‘90s sitcoms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - August is National Black Business Month, this week on Awareness, host Billie Jean Shaw shares details from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce on resources for minority businesses. We also meet a local Columbia woman who has created Black culture-themed board games that’s bringing families together for some good old-fashion fun!

In the Midlands, there are many resources for minority-owned businesses, including the Midlands Minority Business Accelerator also known as MMBA. This is a statewide initiative designed to advance inclusion across the state by helping to reduce the economic disparities experienced by minority and veteran-owned businesses. The initiative provides opportunities for economic growth and prosperity for established minority-owned firms. Want to learn more or ready to apply? Click here for more information, how to apply, and sponsorship opportunities. Class of 2023 applications is due no later than September 30, 2022, by 5:00 P.M.

August is Black Business Month and this week on Awareness, host, Billie Jean Shaw is so excited to introduce you to a unique black-owned business— a gaming company. IAS games was created by Tanisha Hall back in 2017, she built this company based on her love of board games and love of the Black Culture and mixed it all into one. To check out more of Tanisha’s games head to https://www.iasgames.com/shop.

We are continuing our conversation with Tanisha Hall, the owner of the black-owned gaming company IAS.

Tanisha created the company five years ago after noticing a lack of representation of black characters in board games and now her company is growing non-stop. To check out more of Tanisha’s games head to https://www.iasgames.com/shop.

