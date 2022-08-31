SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in possession of a firearm.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy in Arizona is accused of bringing two guns and ammunition to school Monday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the elementary school after someone reported a second-grade student had a weapon in his backpack.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a gun and ammo inside the student’s bag. Ultimately, a second gun was discovered as well.

Authorities called his parents and ultimately referred him to juvenile court.

The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the boy got the guns.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington One announces five finalists for Superintendent
Lexington One announces five finalists for superintendent
Artemis I will launch new chapter of space exploration
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC
Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer

Latest News

Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother...
Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
C.A. Johnson High School (Source: Richland One)
Loaded gun found at C.A. Johnson High School, teen charged
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York