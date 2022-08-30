Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time.

The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.

“Anybody calls we got food, shelter, emergency shelter and tiny homes which are popping up all over now,” said Dulebohn.

Currently, the group is building 40 tiny homes along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach specifically to house homeless veterans.

Dulebohn said veterans can stay in the tiny homes as long as they would like but have to follow a few rules including no drugs or alcohol, cleaning up after themselves and being respectful to others in the community.

Glenn Raxtor, an Air Force Veteran, knows what future residents are walking into because he moved into one of the few tiny homes built at the VWHRC in Little River and said it’s changed his life.

“Prior to my getting up here I was living in a car. A dodge neon. Much smaller than the tiny house. This is quite an upgrade and I feel privileged to be able to be the first one in here. It’s like brand new. Really nice,” said Raxtor.

Dale O’Flanagan, a Vietnam Veteran, described being in one of the tiny homes as heaven on earth.

“It’s so much better than the alternative. You know sleeping in the woods. Sleeping in a culvert or cardboard box. It’s so much better than that,” said O’Flanagan.

The property and project for the new tiny home community were provided to the organization by an anonymous local donor.

One 8x18 sq. ft. tiny home costs between $20,000-25,000.

However, many locals and businesses have sponsored a tiny home for $15,000 and their logo will be placed on the home.

The VWHRS is also asking the community to help out by donating $5 a month which you can do by clicking here.

The non-profit will hold an event to put the roofs on all the tiny homes at the same time on September 10th.

The group hopes the first 25 tiny homes will be completed by the end of October.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.