Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies say.

She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Deputies did not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-354-0606.

