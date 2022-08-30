SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID

The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.(NBA)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.

The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.

There will be certain exceptions to that mandate. That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.

But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal
A water main is under repair in 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Monday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

Latest News

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories
Baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
Deputies charge woman accused of kidnapping baby during car theft in Greenville Co.
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault