SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect kidnaps baby in stolen vehicle in Greenville, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an infant was kidnapped during a stolen vehicle incident Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 1410 Buncombe Road at 7 a.m. in reference to an incident where a car was stolen and an infant was left inside.

A store clerk said a man came into the Hot Corner Mart to buy a drink. The man was approached by a woman who asked for a cigarette. He responded that he did not have one and continued to pay for his drink. The man then turned around, saw that his car was gone and ran out the door.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car and child were later located near Buncombe Road and Old Buncombe Road.

The car was involved in a crash and the suspect fled the scene but was later caught, according to deputies.

Suspect accused of kidnapping baby in stolen car
Suspect accused of kidnapping baby in stolen car(WHNS)

Charges are pending at this time.

Deputies said the child had no injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal
A water main is under repair in 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Monday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stands at the podium during a public briefing.
Richland County Sheriff announces new addition to department resources
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road
The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one...
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
wis
FIRST ALERT- Few spotty showers today - Drier with low humidity Wed/Thur