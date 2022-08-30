Suspect kidnaps baby in stolen vehicle in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an infant was kidnapped during a stolen vehicle incident Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 1410 Buncombe Road at 7 a.m. in reference to an incident where a car was stolen and an infant was left inside.

A store clerk said a man came into the Hot Corner Mart to buy a drink. The man was approached by a woman who asked for a cigarette. He responded that he did not have one and continued to pay for his drink. The man then turned around, saw that his car was gone and ran out the door.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car and child were later located near Buncombe Road and Old Buncombe Road.

The car was involved in a crash and the suspect fled the scene but was later caught, according to deputies.

Suspect accused of kidnapping baby in stolen car (WHNS)

Charges are pending at this time.

Deputies said the child had no injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

