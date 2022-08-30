SkyView
Sumter Co. man arrested in connection with roommate’s murder

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man was arrested in connection with the murder of his roommate.

On August 19, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Antelope Drive. Dispatch had received a call that a man was inside, unresponsive. The caller reported that he suspected a drug overdose.

When deputies arrived, the victim was identified as Richard Preusser. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officials noticed that Preusser had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Two other people in the home were identified as roommates of the victim. One of them gave deputies a fake name during questioning. He was later identified as Jason Edward Barnes.

Barnes fled the scene and continued to evade law enforcement. He was found on August 20.

During questioning, Barnes gave several inconsistent stories and quickly became a suspect, according to officials.

An autopsy revealed that Preusser died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A weapon, believed to be the murder weapon, was found.

On August 29, a warrant was served on Barnes for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Barnes is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

