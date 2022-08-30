SkyView
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York

The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters.(NYS Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A new law in New York banning the sale of whipped cream chargers has raised some confusion over the sale of canned whipped cream.

The legislation, sponsored by NY state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., was passed in October 2021, and some stores had recently begun requiring ID to purchase the dessert topping.

The senator, however, issued a statement to clarify that is not necessary.

“My bill is not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream dispensers, but the small, individual charger or cartridge inside the whipped cream canisters,” Addabbo explained.

The misreading of the law had led some stores around the state to post signage notifying customers of an age limit and check the ID of customers buying whipped cream cans.

The goal of the law is to combat the use of whipped cream chargers, also known as “whippits,” as a way to get high.

The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters.

“It is the individual charger or cartridge that is the sole target of the bill, which are accessible to younger residents and being used improperly to get the nitrous oxide high,” Addabbo said in the statement.

The whipped cream chargers contain the non-flammable gas, which is known to cause hearing loss, brain damage, limb spasms, heart failure or suffocation when inhaled, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Nitrous oxide is often used during oral surgery to relieve pain, but it is highly addictive if used improperly.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” Addabbo said in an October 2021 statement. “Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

According to the law, any entity found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to anyone under 21 would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.

