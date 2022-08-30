SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina House OKs total abortion ban with exceptions

Opponents of a total ban on abortion gather in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on...
Opponents of a total ban on abortion gather in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.((AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a total ban on abortion that includes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.

The exceptions were added on a voice vote and the bill passed by a vote of 67-38.

The bill has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal

Latest News

Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S....
Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House
Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham stressed the importance of energy independence Monday at the Southern...
Graham attends Energy conference, talks Mar-a-Lago, student loans
Mayor Rickenmann to present proposed Office of Gun Violence Prevention at workshop
Mayor Rickenmann to present proposed Office of Gun Violence Prevention at workshop