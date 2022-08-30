SkyView
Soda City Live: It’s National Beach Day, celebrate by painting Canvases with Candace

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Candace Thompson is undoubtedly one of our favorite recurring guests on Soda City Live.

From her affirming paint pledge to the soft assuring tone of her voice and ability to draw out confidence in any aspiring artist, the CWC Studio owner makes art a memorable experience.

Thompson’s art studio is located at 1812 Augusta Hwy Suite K, Lexington, SC 29072 in Hope Plaza.

She offers group classes, 1-on-1 art classes, and events for children. Coming up in September, Candace will be hosting her monthly “Parent’s Night Out” event.

Pizza will be provided along with a movie and paint for children ages 5 to 12. For more information click here.

It's National Beach Day, celebrate by painting Canvases with Candace
