Soda City Live: “I’m 50. Why do I feel like I’m 80?”

Hima Dalal is an integrative occupational therapist and runs Cora Physical Therapy in Lexington...
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Okay, my older generations. This topic is for you. How many of us say, “I’m 50, why do I feel like I’m 80?”

Help is here, Hima Dalal is an integrative occupational therapist and runs Cora Physical Therapy in Lexington and Forest Acres.

For the next three months, she’ll focus on three areas of your life to help you feel your age - or even feel younger. This month is physical health, then we’ll hit mental health in September and emotional health in October.

Learn more about Hima Dalal and Cora Physical Therapy at https://www.coraphysicaltherapy.com/vital-energy-therapy/.

