NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at the Walmart in Darlington.

Wallace will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Andover Place, the release states.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

