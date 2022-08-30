Lexington One announces five finalists for superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has announced five finalists for superintendent.

The Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that it unanimously selected P. Heath Branham, Dr. Lucas C. Clamp, Dr. Ronald W. Garner, Dr. Nakia Hardy and Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait as finalists.

“We look forward to our community learning more about them as we move into this next phase of the search,” said Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Green. “We recognize how important this decision is to the entire Lexington District One family, and we are dedicated to an effective search process.”

P. Heath Branham currently serves as principal of Centerville Elementary School in Gilbert. He has worked for Lexington District One as the principal of Saxe Gotha Elementary in 2005 and as director of elementary schools.

Branham earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Newberry College and a Master of Education in supervision and administration from Clemson University. He is scheduled to complete his Educational Specialist Degree in school superintendency from Arkansas State University in 2023.

Dr. Lucas “Luke” C. Clamp was the founding principal for River Bluff High School, where he worked for 10 years. He currently serves as the secondary schools director for Lexington District One.

Clamp earned a Bachelor of Science in Teaching from Clemson University. He earned a Master of Education in educational administration, an Educational Specialist Degree in educational administration and an Educational Doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Ronald “Ron” W. Garner has been the superintendent of Spartanburg School District One since 2010. He served as assistant superintendent/superintendent-elect from 2008 to 2009.

Garner earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education/biology from the University of South Carolina Upstate, a Master of Education in educational administration and leadership from the University of South Carolina, and a Doctorate in Education in educational administration and leadership from South Carolina State University.

Dr. Nakia Hardy is the deputy superintendent for Durham Public Schools in Durham, NC. She also served as chief academic officer of Guilford County Schools and as assistant superintendent of K-12 curriculum and instruction for Rockingham County Schools.

Hardy earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Appalachian State University and a Master of Education in school administration and a Doctor of Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait is currently serving as interim superintendent of Lexington District One. She has also served as superintendent of Charleston County School District for six years, superintendent of Horry County Schools for ten years and Wetzel County Schools in West Virginia for six years.

Postlewait earned a Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in educational leadership, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from West Virginia University.

