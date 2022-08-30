Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A White Knoll Middle School teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a student.

Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“The student in this case reached out to an assistant principal at White Knoll Middle School to share what happened between him and Inabinette last Thursday,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The student said he accidentally went back to the wrong classroom after a trip to the restroom and that prompted the encounter with Inabinette.”

Inabinette allegedly grabbed the student’s ID lanyard while it was around his neck and said, “You make me want to strangle you,” according to the warrant.

The assistant principal described the student as “physically and emotionally shaken.”

Inabinette turned herself in Tuesday morning. She is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington District One officials said that Inabinette was placed on administrative leave on August 25 following the incident.

This message was sent to parents by the principal of White Knoll Middle School, Don Hardie:

Dear WKMS Families:

I need to share that Lexington District One placed a WKMS teacher on administrative leave Thursday, August 25, following an incident with a student.

We are cooperating with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as they further investigate this incident.

A student told WKMS administration that the teacher grabbed his lanyard, which was hanging around his neck, and made a threatening comment to him.

Please know the safety of our students is our top priority, and we will always strive to be transparent with families about incidents that take place at our school.

Don Hardie

WKMS Principal

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Kathryn McPhail, chief communications officer at Lexington District One. “The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement on this investigation.”

