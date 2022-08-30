Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina law firm announced they are representing multiple people in a lawsuit against a popular cheerleading and dance gym.

Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Strom Law Firm.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Foster died on Aug. 22 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car at Paris Mountain State Park.

Foster started Rockstar Cheer in Greenville but the gym had licensing agreements with locations in multiple states.

FOX Carolina reached out to DHS for comment on the investigation but the agency would not release any information.

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.

Sellers, who called the situation a “nightmare” for the families involved, has also accused the U.S. All Star Federation of failing to protect athletes. Rockstar Cheer says online its coaches are USASF-certified.

In a tweet on Sunday, USASF Cheer said it is committed to fostering an environment that is free from abuse and misconduct.

USASF is committed to fostering a safe & positive environment for development in an environment free from abuse & misconduct. The NEW USASF Code of Conduct & Compliance is the foundation for rules, policies & responsibilities for safety & well-being & the prevention of abuse. pic.twitter.com/qGAu9QU10G — USASF Cheer (@USASFcheer) August 29, 2022

McGrath Law Firm in Mountain Pleasant, SC also announced legal action against Rockstar Cheer on Friday. The law firm says they have information about a “troubling history” of underage drinking and sexual misconduct involving Foster.

The Strom Law Firm and attorney James Bannister are scheduled held a press conference regarding the case outside the federal courthouse in Greenville at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the press conference, the attorneys said a “coven of sexual predators” surrounded Rockstar Cheer.

They said survivors in the case include underage girls and boys. They accused Foster and others of plying the underage athletes with alcohol and engaging in sexual abuse and exchange of illicit messages.

FOX Carolina News has reached out to Rockstar Cheer for comment on the allegations but has not received a response.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

