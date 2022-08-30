SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Hardscrabble Road will be closed Tuesday due to work on a widening project.

The section of Hardscrabble between Farrow Road and William Hardin Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will detour from Rabon Road to William Hardin Road, according to SCDOT.

Officials ask that anyone traveling in the area use caution.

