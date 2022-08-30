FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Hardscrabble Road will be closed Tuesday due to work on a widening project.

The section of Hardscrabble between Farrow Road and William Hardin Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will detour from Rabon Road to William Hardin Road, according to SCDOT.

Hardscrabble Road closure today from 8:30 am to 5 pm between Farrow Road and William Hardin Road. Traffic to detour from Rabon Road to William Hardin Road. The work at the intersection is part of the widening project. Please use caution. "Let 'em Work. Let 'em Live." pic.twitter.com/ooVHZVZogY — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 30, 2022

Officials ask that anyone traveling in the area use caution.

