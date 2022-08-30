FIRST ALERT- Few showers this evening, then drier air moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms this evening, chances are around 30%. Then drier air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Headlines:

Few showers and storms this evening as a front approaches from the west, chance of rain is 30%.

Highs are in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity.

High pressure moves off to the east and brings more humidity from the south Friday, this brings a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

The chance of rain goes up to 40% Saturday as the humidity sticks around.

Sunday we see a 30% chance of showers and storms with upper 80s.

We have two systems we are watching in the tropics.

First Alert Summary:

A cold front moves through the region this evening. This front will bring a 30% chance of showers and a little thunder too. Lows are in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Drier air comes in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are still in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies Wednesday, and mostly sunny skies Thursday. A nice couple of days!

Friday a high pressure system moves east and brings more southern flow and that increases our humidity and our chances of rain to 20% for the afternoon and evening.

The moisture will increase for Saturday and that will increase our chances of rain and storms to 40%. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Sunday we have highs reach the upper 80s with a 30% chance of more storms.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has an 80% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 50% chance in the next 48 hours. Right now it’s moving west at 6mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. The models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.

A wave is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days into a depression or storm.

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few evening showers and thunderstorms. A few passing clouds with temps falling into low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lower humidity and highs around 92.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and less humidity with highs near 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

