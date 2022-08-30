SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dr. Rose Wilder, Williamsburg Co. school superintendent, has died

Dr. Rose Wilder, the first Black female school superintendent in the state of South Carolina...
Dr. Rose Wilder, the first Black female school superintendent in the state of South Carolina since Reconstruction, died Tuesday morning, the Williamsburg County School District confirmed.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is remembering a woman it called a “legend in education.”

Dr. Rose Wilder died Tuesday morning, according to a statement released from the district.

With her appointment as superintendent in Clarendon School District Two in 1994, Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state of South Carolina since Reconstruction. During her two decades of serving as a superintendent, Wilder earned numerous awards including an Outstanding Superintendent award by the South Carolina School Boards Association in 1999 and Superintendent of the Year for the State of South Carolina during the 2013-2014 school year.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman appointed Wilder to the role of superintendent for the school district in 2018.

“This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally,” Spearman said. “Rose was a dear friend, pioneer, mentor and legend in South Carolina. We are saddened by her passing, but know that her legacy will continue through the students, staff and communities she impacted.”

She was honored by the state legislature through a senate resolution in March 2020, and in May 2020, the Clarendon School District One Board of Trustees voted to rename St. Paul Elementary School in her honor.

District spokesman Myron Davis called Wilder a legend in education.

“At this time, our only wishes are to honor her legacy and family,” he said.

Dr. Kevin Wymbs was named the next superintendent for the district and was set to begin in that role on Thursday. Plans called for Wilder to then move to a consultant role.

Wymbs will now begin his role effective immediately, Spearman’s office said.

Funeral arrangements for Wilder were pending.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the state house in opposition to a proposed abortion ban debated...
Activists on both sides of the abortion debate react as legislatures consider total ban with exceptions
Abortion protests at South Carolina State House
Abortion protests at South Carolina State House
Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies...
Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Lexington County receives new barn to house large farm animals
Lexington County receives new barn to house large farm animals
Opponents of a total ban on abortion gather in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on...
South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions