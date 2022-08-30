DHEC releases new COVID-19 state data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control has released an update with recent data related to COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

According to DHEC, there are a total of 1,674,281 cases and a total of 18,263 deaths linked to Coronavirus.

DHEC also released that there are a total of 2,756,911 confirmed cases of vaccinations in the state.

