SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DHEC releases new COVID-19 state data

COVID-19
COVID-19(WMC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control has released an update with recent data related to COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

According to DHEC, there are a total of 1,674,281 cases and a total of 18,263 deaths linked to Coronavirus.

DHEC also released that there are a total of 2,756,911 confirmed cases of vaccinations in the state.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are getting active! Here’s the latest:
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal
A water main is under repair in 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Monday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

Latest News

Wausau Community Mourns Passing of WAOW Anchor 8/29/2022
Wausau community mourns passing of WAOW anchor
Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded
Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded
More people in South Carolina are eligible and encouraged to get the Monkeypox or “mpox”...
Change in Monkeypox vaccine plan widens eligibility
File photo
DHEC reports 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox, vaccine eligibility expanded