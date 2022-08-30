Could you be 11-year-old Amari’s marrow match?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you be Amari’s Match? Help the 11-year-old by registering for the National Marrow Donor program.

If you’ve ever wanted to directly impact and improve someone else’s life you can do so by donating.

World Marrow Donor day is coming up in September, but you have an opportunity to impact a life right here in South Carolina even sooner by taking three minutes to see if you are a match.

Amari is a sweet, fun-loving 11-year-old girl who recently was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder.

According to Be the Match, a registry with the National Marrow Donor Program, 70 percent of patients with blood cancers or disorders don’t have a blood stem cell donor in their family.

They also say that patients are most likely to match with someone of the same ethnicity.

Amari needs a bone marrow transplant to return to the life she lived before.

Visit ‘Be the Match’ to see if you’re a match for Amari or to help someone else in Amari’s position.

You can also text “Amari” to 61474 or visit the link //My.bethematch.org/Amari.

