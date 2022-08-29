SkyView
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.

