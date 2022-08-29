UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced Monday the new official name for their live mascot.

The university said the new name is, “The General.” This is a reference to the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter. His nickname of the “Fighting Gamecock” inspired the original name for the athletic department.

“We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the live mascot at games and other Athletics events is something they look forward to,” South Carolina Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols said.

Nichols continued, “When we realized that we would have to change his name to keep that tradition alive, it seemed fitting to go back to where ‘Gamecocks’ got started.”

The live mascot has been a part of the Gamecock experience at football and baseball games for roughly two decades. The General will continue to represent the university in partnership with the new owners Beth and Van Clark.

UofSC said a dispute over the care of the rooster between them and the previous owner led to the withholding of the name “Sir Big Spur.’ Neither the university or the athletics department owned the rights to the previous name.

The university said The General will have a new perch at the start of football season on Saturday. A large “C” in the style of the university’s logo will be displayed for his first appearance at the season opener against Georgia State at 7:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.