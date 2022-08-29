SkyView
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

A water main is under repair in 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Monday.
A water main is under repair in 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Monday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning.

The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.

