TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning.

The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.

Traffic Alert https://t.co/pMQEYieWmb — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) August 29, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.