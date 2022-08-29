Soda City Live: Grand opening celebration of the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s an exciting day for the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. The members’ facility is standing again and holding its opening celebration.

It’s located behind Maxcy Gregg Park in downtown Columbia near the campus of the University of South Carolina. The building had been burned down in 2018. They thought it was arson, but that was never proven.

The garden club was originally built in 1970 and used by the Garden Council, garden clubs, and horticultural societies for meetings, classes, and flower shows. Because insurance money was insufficient to meet the code changes needed, and because of the increased cost of building materials, the garden council had to spend a few years raising the money needed to rebuild.

Now they are ready for the public to enjoy their opening.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.