National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

National Cinema Day is Sept. 3.
National Cinema Day is Sept. 3.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September.

National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

More details about the event and participating locations can be found at the link here.

