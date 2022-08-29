SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Irmo Fire responds to Gardendale area, reported gas line damage

Irmo Fire District respond to gas line damage in Gardendale area.
Irmo Fire District respond to gas line damage in Gardendale area.(Irmo Fire District Instagram)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire District is responding to the Gardendale area after reported damage to a gas line.

Officials have evacuated the surrounding homes for safety.

Also, officials have stated that Dominion Energy is on the scene working to repair the line.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
SNAP and EBT outages reported across the country
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored

Latest News

A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temps warming up with a few storms each afternoon; tropics are active as well
Conservative lawmakers hold press conference to address upcoming debate on abortion
Conservative lawmakers hold press conference, address upcoming debate on abortion