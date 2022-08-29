Irmo Fire responds to Gardendale area, reported gas line damage
Aug. 29, 2022
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire District is responding to the Gardendale area after reported damage to a gas line.
Officials have evacuated the surrounding homes for safety.
Also, officials have stated that Dominion Energy is on the scene working to repair the line.
