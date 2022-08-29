SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
SNAP and EBT outages reported across the country
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
Police responded to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday.
Heroic employee tried to disarm gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order
Latest on allegations against Rockstar Cheer Owner Scott Foster
Rockstar Cheer Scandal