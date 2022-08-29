SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Health U: Headache Pain and Migraines

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From stress headaches to migraines, headaches plague many of us.

Dr. David Kopel of Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic at Lexington Medical Center, answers some headache questions.

For more information about Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic, visit SENeurologyAndMemory.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday.
Small earthquake felt near Lugoff
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:

Latest News

FILE
DHEC expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility, more doses available
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
IMPH Releases Report and Recommendations Developed by S.C. Experts Examining Lessons Learned...
South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health releases report on lessons learned from COVID-19
DHEC relaxes COVID-19 protocols for new school year
DHEC relaxes COVID-19 protocols for new school year