Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand.

Ruffles and Wilson is partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ.

Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page.

The new flavor is just one of the two flavors being released, the other flavor (double cheddar) will be released at a later date.

“I grew up eating Ruffles so it’s a dream come true to join the family of Chip Deal athletes and have my own signature flavor that’s inspired by my Southern roots,” said Wilson. “What’s even better is Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ isn’t your average potato snack… it’s the first to take the shape of a twist. And this new flavor is just the beginning! Ruffles and I have a lot of exciting things coming and I can’t wait to keep this momentum going.”

The flavors will be available in stores nationwide in the coming weeks.

