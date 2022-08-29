FIRST ALERT- We are getting closer to Fall and things are heating up in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The week will start off with showers moving into the Midlands from a batch of coastal showers. Rain Chance 40%

Highs will reach the low 90s Tuesday - Thursday

Rain chances will stay around 20% Tuesday -Friday for pop-up afternoon storms

Overnight lows will drop to the 60s starting this weekend

First Alert Summary

Monday we have a sea breeze kicking in by the afternoon, that increases our chances of showers and storms to 40%, mainly south and east of I-20. High temperatures are in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’re watching a cold front approach from the northwest. The front brings some rain to the mountains, but we will remain mainly dry. Just a 20% chance of some afternoon storms for each day.

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also a system in the Caribbean sea that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

In the Central Atlantic we have Tropical Wave Invest 92L, it has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days, the models don’t have a good handle on it right now, but most take it to the north.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 40% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. The models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.

Forecast Update

Monday: Partly-Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sun and Clouds with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High temps around 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and less humid with highs near 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the 80s.

