SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- We are getting closer to Fall and things are heating up in the tropics

By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • The week will start off with showers moving into the Midlands from a batch of coastal showers. Rain Chance 40%
  • Highs will reach the low 90s Tuesday - Thursday
  • Rain chances will stay around 20% Tuesday -Friday for pop-up afternoon storms
  • Overnight lows will drop to the 60s starting this weekend

First Alert Summary

Monday we have a sea breeze kicking in by the afternoon, that increases our chances of showers and storms to 40%, mainly south and east of I-20. High temperatures are in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tuesday and Wednesday we’re watching a cold front approach from the northwest. The front brings some rain to the mountains, but we will remain mainly dry. Just a 20% chance of some afternoon storms for each day.

wis
wis(wis weather)

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also a system in the Caribbean sea that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(wis weather)

In the Central Atlantic we have Tropical Wave Invest 92L, it has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days, the models don’t have a good handle on it right now, but most take it to the north.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 40% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. The models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Monday: Partly-Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sun and Clouds with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High temps around 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and less humid with highs near 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs in the 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday.
Small earthquake felt near Lugoff
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warm summer-like weather continues; Tropics are more active
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert