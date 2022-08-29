SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dunkin’ offering free coffee to teachers

MB Dunkin'
MB Dunkin'(Dunkin' Donuts MB Facebook)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an exciting time of the year for students and teachers as they begin a brand-new school year. But - all that excitement can easily become overwhelming for teachers.

Dunkin’ says they want to thank teachers with free coffee! On Thursday, Sep. 1 only – educators across South Carolina can visit any Dunkin’ location in the state and grab a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee – at no cost!

Peter Marrinan, a local Dunkin’ franchisee says, “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

With the Autumn season following closely behind the start of the school year – Dunkin’s fall flavors are making a come-back. If desired – teachers can enjoy Dunkin’s mega-popular pumpkin flavor swirl in either their hot or iced coffee!

Some exclusions apply. Visit Dunkin’ website for more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks Logo
UofSC announces new name of Gamecock live mascot
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
A Colleton County judge granted motions from the state and the defense concerning evidence in...
Judge orders state to hand over Murdaugh evidence, grants temporary protective order

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temps warming up with a few storms each afternoon; tropics are active as well
Richland District Two considering ways to address meal debt.
Richland Two considers ways to address its meal debt after parents raise concerns about email
Columbia's Mayor is slated to present a new $802,800 proposal to take on gun violence in...
Mayor Rickenmann to present proposed Office of Gun Violence Prevention at workshop
Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded
Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded