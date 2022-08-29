SkyView
DHEC reports 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox, vaccine eligibility expanded

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing an update on the state of monkeypox and vaccines. DHEC said there are now 100 cases in the state.

The breakdown of confirmed cases:

  • 24 in the Lowcountry
  • 38 in the Midlands
  • 10 in the PeeDee
  • 28 in the Upstate

4287 doses of the vaccine have been received in South Carolina. DHEC said they’ve vaccinated 860 people against the virus.

On Friday the department expanded vaccine eligibility. The current vaccine eligibility list includes:

  • Men who have sex with men (MSM), including gay or bisexual men, transgender or gender non-conforming individuals, who have had either a sexually transmitted infection in the last 90 days or multiple sex partners in the last 90 days
  • Any person receiving HIV PrEP treatment

Health U: Headache Pain and Treatment