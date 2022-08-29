DHEC reports 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox, vaccine eligibility expanded

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing an update on the state of monkeypox and vaccines. DHEC said there are now 100 cases in the state.

The breakdown of confirmed cases:

24 in the Lowcountry

38 in the Midlands

10 in the PeeDee

28 in the Upstate

4287 doses of the vaccine have been received in South Carolina. DHEC said they’ve vaccinated 860 people against the virus.

On Friday the department expanded vaccine eligibility. The current vaccine eligibility list includes:

Men who have sex with men (MSM), including gay or bisexual men, transgender or gender non-conforming individuals, who have had either a sexually transmitted infection in the last 90 days or multiple sex partners in the last 90 days

Any person receiving HIV PrEP treatment

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.