The Courage Center to hold Overdose Awareness Day event

Organizers said attendees can submit photos for the memorial service.
Organizers said attendees can submit photos for the memorial service.(The Courage Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands nonprofit is holding an Overdose Awareness Day event this Wednesday.

Aug. 31st is Overdose Awareness Day, it is a day to remember those who have died and to acknowledge the grief of their loved ones.

Attendees can submit photos of their loved ones using the QR code on the flyer.
Attendees can submit photos of their loved ones using the QR code on the flyer.(The Courage Center)

Organizers with The Courage Center said the event is planned to start at 7:00 p.m. at 860 Park Rd. in Lexington. The itinerary includes a program of speakers that begins at 7:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service.

Individuals can submit a photo of a loved one by using the QR code on the flyer or the link here. They are asking anyone interested in attending to RSVP by the end of Monday, Aug. 29.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

