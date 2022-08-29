SkyView
Conservative lawmakers hold press conference, address upcoming debate on abortion

South Carolina's State House
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, August 29, Senator Richard Cash, Representative Stewart Jones, and President of Save The 1, Rebecca Kiesling will be holding a press conference in the second-floor lobby of the South Carolina State House.

Senator Cash, Representative Jones and Ms. Kiesling will be addressing the upcoming House floor debate of the H.5399 bill.

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.

