Conservative lawmakers hold press conference, address upcoming debate on abortion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, August 29, Senator Richard Cash, Representative Stewart Jones, and President of Save The 1, Rebecca Kiesling will be holding a press conference in the second-floor lobby of the South Carolina State House.

Senator Cash, Representative Jones and Ms. Kiesling will be addressing the upcoming House floor debate of the H.5399 bill.

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.