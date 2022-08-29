SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bond hearing scheduled Monday for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal

Kyle Church
Kyle Church(Source: Dillon County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson and Michael Owens
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing has been scheduled for Monday for a man accused of killing the principal of a Pee Dee elementary school.

Kyle Church has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 54-year-old Wendy Cook.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called the evening of August 20 to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley later identified the victim as Cook, adding that she died of a gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants also state Cook was shot in the chest at Church’s home. The warrants go on to state that law enforcement has video evidence of the incident and that Chruch confessed to killing Cook.

Pernell said that Cook was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School.

He added that Church and Cook were acquaintances.

WMBF News later learned Church was also named in a pending wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a deadly ATV crash in July 2020.

He is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday.
Small earthquake felt near Lugoff
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:

Latest News

A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
Surveillance photo of car possibly involved with shooting on Ripplemeyer Ave.
Police still looking for murder suspect accused of killing 20-year-old
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries
Deputies: 3 arrested after using homeless camp as base of operations for burglaries