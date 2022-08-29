SkyView
Bishopville church and school partnering to honor local heroes

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Bishopville church and school are partnering to honor our local heroes.

As the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks approaches, the community felt it was important to let our first responders know how grateful everyone is for their sacrifices.

The Community Heroes Assembly will be in the Lee Academy Gym on Wednesday, September 7, from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.

