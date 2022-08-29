SkyView
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing an assault rifle onto a Knoxville school campus, according to officials. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An 18-year-old was arrested for bringing an assault rifle onto a private school’s campus, according to officials.

A report obtained by WVLT said police in Knoxville, Tennessee, received a tip from a source saying Aidan Eldridge “wasn’t in his right mind” and was on the way to Christian Academy of Knoxville’s campus “to confront a former teacher that he had problems with.” The tip also said Eldridge was armed, according to the report.

An officer who responded to the tip found Eldridge’s vehicle, a gold Ford F-150, on campus and saw an assault rifle on the front floorboard, officials said. Responding officers said they took the rifle.

Eldridge was taken into custody after officers found him at the school’s football stadium and charged him with carrying a weapon on school property and driving while his license was suspended, the report said.

A statement provided by the school said that school officials contacted police as soon as they were told about the weapon.

Eldridge has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 27.

WVLT reports Eldridge had been arrested once before on Aug. 15, when he was charged with possession of a handgun while being under the influence and simple possession.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

