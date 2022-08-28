SkyView
Small earthquake felt near Lugoff

The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weekend earthquake was felt near Lugoff.

The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Sunday morning the organization confirmed it was located roughly 1.86 miles below the surface.

The USGS reported it was felt mostly in the area near the epicenter.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

