SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored.

According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers.

The EBT system was restored after a system outage that affected EBT receivers nationwide.

