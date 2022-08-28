SkyView
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored

SNAP and EBT outages reported across the country
SNAP and EBT outages reported across the country
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored.

According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers.

The EBT system was restored after a system outage that affected EBT receivers nationwide.

