FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 4 systems to watch right now in the tropics, one with a good chance of developing into a tropical depression!

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 30% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As you can see the models have it on a west/northwest path. So we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also a system in the Caribbean sea that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

In the Central Atlantic we have Tropical Wave Invest 92L, it has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days, the models don’t have a good handle on it right now, but most take it to the north.

