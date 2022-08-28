FIRST ALERT - Warm summer-like weather continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see partly cloudy skies today with a 20% chance of shower or storm for the afternoon hours.

First Alert Headlines

Highs today are near 90 and there’s a 20% chance of a few isolated storms by the afternoon hours.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms Monday, especially east of Columbia.

Low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Drier air comes in Thursday with highs near 90 after a cold front moves through.

The tropics are more active. There are 4 systems to watch!

First Alert Summary

An eastern ridge of high pressure keeps us warm with temperatures near 90 by the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms for the afternoon hours.

Monday we have a sea breeze kicking in by the afternoon, that increases our chances of showers and storms to 40%, mainly south and east of I-20. High temperatures are in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’re watching a cold front approach from the northwest. The front brings some rain to the mountains, but we will remain mainly dry. Just a 20% chance of some afternoon storms for each day.

Thursday we have drier air coming in behind the front. That will give us plenty of sunshine and highs near 90.

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. There’s also a system in the Caribbean sea that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

In the Central Atlantic we have Tropical Wave Invest 92L, it has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days, the models don’t have a good handle on it right now, but most take it to the north.

There’s also another Tropical Wave 91L that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days, and a 20% chance in the next 2 days. Models are showing a western trajectory for this system, so we will need to keep our eyes on it!

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 90.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High temps around 87.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and less humid with highs near 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs near 87.

