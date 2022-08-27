FIRST ALERT - Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

This weekend will feel like summer with highs in the low 90s and the humidity making it feel hotter

There is a slight chance of pop-up afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday

Daytime highs will stay near 90 for most of this week

The best chance of rain will move in starting Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Prepare to enjoy a pretty nice summer weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs reach the low 90s. We have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated storms. The southern flow continues throughout the weekend; therefore, the humidity will make it feel hotter

wis (wis weather)

Monday and Tuesday has a little more moisture coming from the Gulf and there’s a 30% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon.

A cold front nears the region Wednesday and that will help increase our chances of rain and storms to 40% in the afternoon and evening. The front stalls for Thursday and brings a 50% chance of more rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s.

wis (wis weather)

There is an area of thunderstorms that has moved off the African coast that has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as it interacts with a tropical wave. There’s also an area around the Windward Islands that also a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs are around 90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 90.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temps around 87.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s.

wis (wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.