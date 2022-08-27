SkyView
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

Tiejahya Chapman, 15
Tiejahya Chapman, 15(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.

Chapman’s hair is in braids with gold jewelry in it. She is also five-feet-six inches tall with brown eyes.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

