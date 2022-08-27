SkyView
CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

