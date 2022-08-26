SkyView
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon

Telethon with live performances to air on WYMT-TV, wymt.com, WKYT’s CW Lexington and wsaz.com at 7 p.m. Monday, August 29th
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On the one month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country will join together to raise funds for those affected.

On Monday, August 29th, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T. Graham Brown at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for the ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon.

The live event starts at 7 p.m. and will air on WYMT, wymt.com, WKYT’s CW Lexington and wsaz.com. In addition to live performances from the artists listed above, other big names like Trace Adkins, Dillion Carmichael, Lee Greenwood and Tracy Lawrence, along with Kentucky favorites John Michael Montgomery, Walker Montgomery, JD Shelburne and Wynonna Judd have committed their time and support to the event.

A limited number of tickets will are on sale now at macarts.com for $15. Donations will be taken at the door for those who are able to get tickets and be there in person. All of the proceeds of the event will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. For more information, or to donate online, please visit the Flood Relief section of our website.

At least 39 people have died as a result of the flooding that devastated multiple counties on July 29th. Hundreds more were displaced from their homes.

“We are proud to partner once again with our friends in country music to aid those impacted by this devastating flood. Money raised during this benefit telethon will be used to help Eastern Kentuckians rebuild. We know this is going to be a long process, and we want to do everything we can to help our neighbors,” WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton said.

T. Graham Brown has taken the lyrics to his song “Hell and High Water” and helped create the “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt, which is an outline of the Kentucky Commonwealth punctuated by the words Kentucky Strong! You can order those here.

